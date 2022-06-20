Kroos does not want to renew his contract for now — report

It is no real surprise, and it’s quite common knowledge: Toni Kroos may retire from football ‘early’. Of course, ‘early’ is relative, and Kroos would be 34 once his current contract expires in 2023. More specifically, Kroos wants to retire ‘on top’, and not after his decline.

A report today from SER Deportivos in Spain states that Kroos doesn’t want to renew his contract for now, but does it from a good place, and doesn’t want to handcuff the club to a long term contract if he’s going to hang it up early.

“Toni Kroos will not renew with Real Madrid,” SER Deportivos said on their Twitter, quoting from the radio show hosted by Francisco José Delgado. “He prefers to wait and does not want to be a burden to the club.

“An answer that has surprised Real Madrid.”

It’s important to note that Marca had already reported this a few months ago, so the entire situation is not necessarily breaking news. Furthermore, I’d be skeptical about the bit that Real Madrid are ‘surprised’ by Kroos’s decision.