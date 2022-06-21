Vinicius confirms he will sign a contract extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked to Sport TV and confirmed that he will sign a contract extension with the club. When asked about the reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Vinicius was clear:

“I will stay in the world’s biggest club. This is only the beginning, I have many things to achieve and I hope I can tell them all when my career ends,” said the winger, who scored Real Madrid’s game-winning goal in the Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Vinicius’ contract extension will be official this July and the attacker will get a significant salary raise. The Brazilian player received interest from PSG, who offered him around €40 million/year if he were to become a free agent in 2024, something that’s not happening.

In Madrid, Vinicius will now earn €10 million/year, but Los Blancos also promised him that they will increase his salary even more if he keeps performing the way he did in 2021-2022.