Santiago Gómez Pintado passes away

Former Real Madrid youth team player Santiago Gómez Pintado, who played for the youth sides (then called Plus Ultra, now called Real Madrid Castilla) in the 1957 - 1958 season, passed away today at the age of 85.

Pintado never appeared for the first team, though he was part of the 1956 - 1957 squad. The majority of his playing days were in Badajoz, Cadiz, Levante, Racing Santander, and Real Murcia.

But after retiring, Pintado held close ties with the club, and even ran for Real Madrid presidency in 1995, where he competed with Florentino Perez and Ramon Mendoza — the latter who ultimately won the elections.

Pintado was also the president of Otaysa, the company that sponsored Real Madrid from 1990 - 1992.

Real Madrid released this statement today: