OFFICIAL: Las Vegas and San Francisco confirmed for the Managing Madrid Podcast in July

Have you ever wanted to come out to one of our live podcasts, meet a bunch of other awesome Madridistas, form long-lasting friendships, and be part of an epic Madridista party? Well if you’re coming to Real Madrid’s games in Las Vegas or San Francisco, now is your chance. We just officially launched event pages for both those live podcasts.

Las Vegas — book your spot here

The largest Real Madrid Podcast in the world, the Managing Madrid Podcast, will be in Las Vegas along with the Real Madrid team for the Clasico happening in July.

We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 24th in Veer Towers. Spots are insanely limited due to the room capacity. Please book ASAP. Early bird tickets are on now, but prices go up July 1st, and then against after July 15th

Sun, July 24, 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT

Location

3722 S Las Vegas Blvd

3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89158

United States

View map

San Francisco — book your spot here

The largest Real Madrid Podcast in the world, the Managing Madrid Podcast, will be in San Francisco along with the Real Madrid team for their match vs Club America happening in July.

We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 25th — venue to be announced. Please book ASAP. Early bird tickets are on now, but prices go up July 1st, and then against after July 15th

Date and time

Mon, July 25, 2022

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT