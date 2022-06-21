Rudiger: “I hope Ancelotti can help me win another Champions League”

Real Madrid’s newest center-back Antonio Rudiger talked in an interview with Realmadrid.com and discussed his signing and his expectations with the club.

“First of all, I’m very grateful to be here. It’s like I’m dreaming, but this is real and I feel immense pleasure to be here. I’ve never seen anything like this before, Real Madrid City is simply spectacular, it thrills me and I look forward to the day when I start training there,” said Rudiger.

The German defender talked about himself when the interviewer asked him to define his play.

“I’m a player with a strong character, but I think it’ s best to leave the rest to others and not to talk too much about yourself. I think it’s hard to improve your speed, but I’m lucky because it’s something I have thanks to my genetics and I’m really pleased about that. On the pitch, I’m focused exclusively on work, but off the pitch I’m funny and I like to laugh and make people have a good time. But most of all I can laugh at myself. Since Toni Kroos is already in the team, and I don’t like to be called Antonio, I’d like people to call me Rudi,” he explained.

Rudiger also shared his thoughts about coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti, the manager, has played a big part in this. After I spoke to him I was convinced I wanted to join Real Madrid. But in general, everything this club represents is evident. It’s an honour to play for Carlo Ancelotti. I’m convinced I can still learn a lot from him, and I hope he can help me win another Champions League here,” he concluded.