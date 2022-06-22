 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Al-Khelaifi nonsense, Ancelotti’s tactics next season, Jovic’s fit at Fiorentina, Vinicius

Kiyan and Matt are back with another edition of Tuesday Tapas

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • Luka Jovic to Fiorentina
  • Nasser Al-Khelaifi quotes
  • Carlo Ancelotti — could he roll with a 4-4-2 next season?
  • Vinicius Jr on Real Madrid’s unity, and tactical difference between club and country
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...