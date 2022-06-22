 clock menu more-arrow no yes

School of Real Madrid video: How Rüdiger fits at Real Madrid

Another epic video from SCORM. Time to welcome Real Madrid’s German with open arms

By Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind
The School of Real Madrid, a YouTube channel created in 2019 by Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind which provides Real Madrid analysis through narration and animation, is back — and this time it’s back for good! Our producer is the highly talented Miguel Castillo.

In this week’s video, we analyze how Real Madrid’s new signing, Antonio Rüdiger fits at Real Madrid, and how he’ll help the team. We also look at some standout analytics with him, what he’s really good at, the pros and cons of different defensive lineups, whether or not he should be paired for Eder Militao or David Alaba, and more. Enjoy:

Narrator: Kiyan Sobhani (@Kiyan Sobhani: Real Madrid Journalist)

Contributor: Om Arvind (@Om Arvind)

Producer: Miguel Castillo

