Mallorca interested in Castilla defender Rafa Marin — report

Real Madrid Castilla defender Rafa Marin is highly promising, and is considered one of the youth side’s best center-backs and a possible defender for the future at the senior level.

Though, there is no guarantee that Rafa Marin breaks through, especially anytime soon with the addition of Antonio Rudiger. Keep in mind that Jesus Vallejo is still in the roster, and the club and player have both been open to him staying as a fifth-choice center-back.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid also don’t want to lose Rafa Marin, and want to send him out on loan to see how he can develop. A report in Marca today suggests that Mallorca, who are looking to reinforce their defensive line, are interested in the Castilla product. The report also states that Real Madrid also haven’t ruled out keeping Rafa Marin at Real Madrid, where he’d likely stay with Castilla and be an arms-length away from being called up in case of emergency.