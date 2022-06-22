Several Spanish clubs interested in Castilla midfielder Ivan Morante—report

Several Spanish clubs hold interest in Castilla midfielder Ivan Morante this summer, according to MARCA.

Both Rayo Vallecano and Alaves reportedly are in talks with Morante’s agents regarding a transfer. Morante’s youth contract with Castilla is set to expire next summer 2023.

The 21-year-old played the 12th most minutes under Raul playing over 1,600 minutes last season. He notched both a goal and an assist during last season’s campaign.

He made his brief senior debut with Real Madrid as a substitute in a friendly against Scottish Premiership club Rangers last summer. He has yet to play in the Primera or Segunda División, but could get the chance should he sign with Rayo or Alaves.

Morante joined La Fábrica from Villarreal’s youth academy in 2019 where he played with the Under-19s squad. He was promoted to Castilla the next season and has played significant minutes since.