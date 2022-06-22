Mallorca interested in Rafa Marin -report

Real Madrid Castilla defender Rafa Marin has received interest to join Mallorca this summer, according to a report from MARCA. Marin’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023 and it’s now time for the club to make a decision about the young defender, who seems to be one of the most promising players out of La Fabrica.

Real Madrid could either extend Marin’s deal and then send him to Mallorca on a loan deal or they could also keep him in Castilla just in case Los Blancos need some minutes from him this season.

Marin could also play an important part in this decision, as the player might be interested in playing relevant minutes for Mallorca to keep developing and improving as a player. Rafa Marin is 20 years old, so it’s true that he could use some minutes in elite football as soon as possible in order to reach his potential.