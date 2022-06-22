Real Sociedad Looking to Secure Transfer of Takefusa Kubo—Report

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are negotiating the transfer of Japanese playmaker, Takefusa Kubo, according to a report from Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

Kubo had hoped to stay in Madrid this season and occupy a role in the Real Madrid first team, but Vinicius Junior’s failure to obtain a Spanish passport has left the Japanese national unable to occupy one of the three non-EU spots. According to an earlier report this summer from Diario AS, Real Madrid are open to another loan spell, but would also evaluate an offer to sell the Japanese playmaker. In Matt’s Monday Musings, the argument was made to sell Kubo, for a reduced cost, in order to retain a buy-back option - if Kubo does eventually blossom into the player many projected. It appears Real Madrid are now negotiating a transfer and are working to include a buy-back clause.

At Real Sociedad, Kubo may find the environment required to take his talent to the next level. The 21-year-old is entering a crucial stage in his career. A stable and consistent environment, a club that will invest in his development, and a club that plays on the front foot, dominating possession and attacking open spaces, like Real Sociedad does - would be a good fit for Kubo. Portu, a right winger and former starter for head coach Imanol Algaucil, has left Real Sociedad and joined Getafe on loan. With Real Sociedad again playing in Europe, further depth is needed to compete in three competitions. This deal makes sense for all parties involved.