Zidane: 23 June 2022

Pre-season scheduled released.
Real Madrid’s full pre-season schedule: pic.twitter.com/D9ILlUJ0hi— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2022
Happy birthday to Zidane.
The legendary Real Madrid coach and player turns 50 today!
| Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2022
• 3× UCL
• 2× LaLiga
• 2× UEFA Supercup
• 2× Spanish Supercup
• 2× Club World Cup
Unbelievable. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/61ZwwlMtAC
Because of his birthday, the French journal L’Equipe apparentely has published a long interview with Zidane.
Florentino Pérez told me when I signed, ‘In my team, the numbers go from 1 to 11. There are no 35 or 40 on the shirts!’ And he continues: ‘The only one that’s free is 5.’ I answer him: ‘No problem, I’ll take it right away.’ This 5 gave me a lot.
When Cristiano scored in Rome, the players all came towards me to jump into my arms. It’s heart warming. You can see in the picture that I looked like a child. I have experienced these moments as a player, but it’s another level as a coach.
I wasn’t surprised that we won the UCL so soon after I was appointed the coach. Because when I do something, I do it to win. I’m a winner. I live to win.
The final against Juve, I wasn’t happy at half-time. I wanted us to spend more on the sides. We had all of that in place. We did it really well in the second half with Modric, Carvajal, and the other side with Marcelo. We scored 3 goals in the second half.
Against Juve in the 2nd half of the final, we took over the first 10 minutes. We smothered them. We pressed high. I love seeing my team like this. Go get the ball very high, take the opponent by the throat.
Winning the UCL is never luck. It’s hard work. Especially 3 times in a row. I worked like crazy. Even at home, my brain stayed at the stadium, thinking about training the next day.
It’s fantastic to win the UCL but the hardest and best thing after a whole season is to win La Liga. You have to stay in it all the time.
Benzema’s season? It doesn’t surprise me. I knew he was capable of it. I’m not the only who is saying give the Ballon d’Or to him, the whole world is. It’s more than deserved.
I want to continue as a coach. After, why not be a leader of a project like being a president of a club or manager of a company.
Jovic to Fiorentina
| Luka Jović to Fiorentina update:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2022
• Want Real Madrid to cover at least 50% his salary.
• €3M each for both clubs to cover his salary of €6M until 2023.
• One-season loan deal.
• Negotiations still ongoing, to find an agreement ASAP. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive
The deal took more time because Fioretina was focusing on renewing the contract with their manager, who has the same agent as Jovic.
Take Kubo to be transfered to Real Sociedad.
| Take Kubo to Real Sociedad transfer update:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2022
• Opened talks with Real Madrid.
• Want him on a permanent transfer.
• Contract until 2027.
• RM want low cost transfer with cheap buy-back clause.
• RM already REJECTED their first offer. @MarioCortegana #rmalive ✍️
