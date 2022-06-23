Zidane: 23 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The legendary Real Madrid coach and player turns 50 today!

Because of his birthday, the French journal L’Equipe apparentely has published a long interview with Zidane.

Florentino Pérez told me when I signed, ‘In my team, the numbers go from 1 to 11. There are no 35 or 40 on the shirts!’ And he continues: ‘The only one that’s free is 5.’ I answer him: ‘No problem, I’ll take it right away.’ This 5 gave me a lot.

When Cristiano scored in Rome, the players all came towards me to jump into my arms. It’s heart warming. You can see in the picture that I looked like a child. I have experienced these moments as a player, but it’s another level as a coach.

I wasn’t surprised that we won the UCL so soon after I was appointed the coach. Because when I do something, I do it to win. I’m a winner. I live to win.

The final against Juve, I wasn’t happy at half-time. I wanted us to spend more on the sides. We had all of that in place. We did it really well in the second half with Modric, Carvajal, and the other side with Marcelo. We scored 3 goals in the second half.

Against Juve in the 2nd half of the final, we took over the first 10 minutes. We smothered them. We pressed high. I love seeing my team like this. Go get the ball very high, take the opponent by the throat.

Winning the UCL is never luck. It’s hard work. Especially 3 times in a row. I worked like crazy. Even at home, my brain stayed at the stadium, thinking about training the next day.

It’s fantastic to win the UCL but the hardest and best thing after a whole season is to win La Liga. You have to stay in it all the time.

Benzema’s season? It doesn’t surprise me. I knew he was capable of it. I’m not the only who is saying give the Ballon d’Or to him, the whole world is. It’s more than deserved.

I want to continue as a coach. After, why not be a leader of a project like being a president of a club or manager of a company.