Managing Madrid Podcast: Rüdiger, and the legacy of Pepe

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Antonio Rudiger’s love for Pepe

Was Pepe underrated?

Pepe’s debut and hilarious quote about Real Madrid’s defensive structure

His partnership with Fabio Cannavaro

Arrigo Sacchi’s offside trump

The chaos of Real Madrid’s defence in general

Pepe vs Barca in 2007

Where does Pepe rank?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)