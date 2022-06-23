“Asensio had a done deal with Barcelona,” says his former agent

Marco Asensio’s former agent Horacio Gaggioli talked to MARCA in an interview and revealed that the Spanish attacker had an agreement in place to sign for FC Barcelona right before Real Madrid got involved.

Gaggioli was asked about whether or not Asensio will stay in Madrid past this summer and delivered some relevant quotes.

“Marco is a madridista and if he’s given the chance he needs he will be able to make a difference in Real Madrid. He had a done deal with Barcelona, but the project Real Madrid offered was impossible to refuse,” said Gaggioli.

Asensio’s current deal with Madrid expires in 2023 so both parts have to make a decision about his future. Los Blancos don’t want to lose him as a free agent and Asensio wants to play minutes so that he can prove himself. Can they reach an agreement for a contract extension?

If the answer is ‘no’, expect Real Madrid and Asensio to part ways this summer, even if that could ultimately hurt the team’s depth for the 2022-2023 season.