Four La Liga Teams Interested in Miguel Gutierrez Loan Deal

Earlier this week, the plan for Miguel Gutierrez this summer was outlined. The intention is for the young fullback to stay with Madrid for preseason and then evaluate his potential role for the upcoming season. If there is not an opportunity with the first team, then a decision will be made to go out on loan or to be sold with a buy-back clause.

In a new report from La Razon, no less than four La Liga teams are interested in securing the services of Miguel Gutierrez on loan. Those teams included Real Betis, Villarreal, Celta Vigo, and Real Sociedad. Additionally, a report from OKDiario, suggests that Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, and even Juventus have all made inquiries on the player.

Both the club [Real Madrid] and the player want to ensure the development of Miguel’s game and not slow down his overall trajectory. If Carlo Ancelotti does not count on the player given the versatility of Alaba and Nacho, plus the importance of Ferland Mendy, then a move - most likely on loan - makes the most sense. Miguel will need to factor in the competition and the playing style of whichever club he decides to join as he will look to earn the most minutes possible while away from Madrid.