Van Nistelrooy: “Going back to the Bernabeu with PSV would be impressive”

PSV coach and former Real Madrid striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy spoke about how he would feel if he was able to bring his current club to the Bernabeu during the Champions League in an interview with MARCA.

“I wish... Going back to the Bernabéu would be impressive. Being there, with PSV, in the Champions League, would be something very special for me, because you already know how special Real Madrid is to me, what I feel when I’m there and what I feel for the club.”

“Look, my wife and children went to the Bernabéu during the match with Manchester City, with the comeback. After what they had experienced against PSG and Chelsea, they wanted to go and what they experienced that day was...I couldn’t go because of work, but they went and they enjoyed it.”

Van Nistelrooy will serve as PSV’s head coach during the 2022-23 season. It will be his first coaching job with a first team after serving as manager of Jong PSV, the club’s reserves team, last season.

He says that he will look to borrow from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as an example in building a successful team and getting the players involved.

“Well, I talk a lot! I am very open-minded and I like that all the players are at their best and ready to give their best. I think a great example is what Real Madrid has done this season. It has been seen that the coach has made a real team, with all the players involved and willing to help. And that’s how titles are won, being a team. The coach’s work has been key.”

“Ancelotti is a great coach, a reference. He has won LaLiga and the Champions League impressively. There is his resume, his career. He is an incredible coach and what he has done this season with Madrid has a lot of merit. He is an example.”