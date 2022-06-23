Report: Athletic Bilbao Intend To Sign Nahikari García Under Potentially New Leadership

Per a report from Marca’s David Menayo and Juanma Velasco, Athletic Bilbabo presidential candidate Ricardo Barkala wants to sign Real Madrid striker Nahikari García.

Ainhoa Tirapu, former Athletic goalkeeper and Barkala’s pick for sporting director, said:

We are betting on the women’s team and we want the players to be in an attractive project. We want to sign Nahikari García — she fits in very well. She has a contract with Real Madrid but we will see if an agreement is possible.

Nahikari has struggled quite a bit at Las Blancas after arriving with big expectations, having been a Pichichi winner in the past and possessing the reputation as one of Spain’s most lethal forwards.

She scored only 4 league goals in 24 appearances (1312 minutes) and fell firmly behind Esther González in the pecking order in 2021/22. There has, so far, been no indication that Madrid would be willing to sell and a departure would devastate much of the fanbase, who defend Nahikari fiercely due to her history in the league and open admiration of the club.

However, this may be worth considering if Madrid feel like Nahikari’s potential cannot be salvaged and/or the player herself wishes to move on.