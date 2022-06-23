Managing Madrid Podcast: Mailbag: Real Madrid’s starting XI next season; remaining transfers

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this Patron-only (mailbag) episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Some names and our thoughts, rapid fire: Ziyech, Fekir, Dybala, Dembele, Omihen, Neymar, Bernardo Sliva,

Who should be Real Madrid’s free-kick taker?

Gruelling World Cup schedule

Is Steph Curry top 10 all time?

Will Carlo Ancelotti go more attacking next season?

Should Rodrygo Goes be a starter?

What will be our best starting XI next season?

How to juggle Luka Modric’s rest

Should Real Madrid bring back Cristiano Ronaldo?

Who should Antonio Rudiger be paired with in defense?

An alternate universe XI

RM Baloncesto’s success

And more.

Thanks for being Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)