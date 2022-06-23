Former Real Madrid Player & Swedish Teammate Sofia Jakobsson Issues Message Of Support To Asllani

Speaking to Swedish media, former club and current national team peer Sofia Jakobsson chimed in on the comments that Asllani made about Real Madrid, where the latter criticized the club for an unhealthy and dangerous work environment.

I’ve stayed pretty injury-free, so I haven’t been in it, but I’ve seen what’s been going on. Now it was probably this year in particular, and Kosovare has been injured a lot in the time I haven’t been at Real Madrid. They also have a new coach, whereas I didn’t have the same coach since they changed. But I can absolutely agree [with her] and I have also seen what has been happening during my time, even if I have not been affected, as I have remained injury-free.

You think it’s an unprofessional environment, where maybe you had higher expectations and you expected them to take care of their players, and have a desire for them to be injury-free and perform at their absolute peak, as well as be 100 percent before games and not be half injured and play or be forced to play. Above all, I had seen that you take care of the players, so that they can complete a whole season without interruption all the time.

Now I wasn’t there this year and ‘Kosse’ has maybe been more injury-prone than when I was there. She also played almost every game and had a great season [when I was there], but of course you support as much as you can on the side. I want her to be injury free, happy and playing football, and not be on the sidelines rehabbing. She is a very important player for both the club and the national teams.