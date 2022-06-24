Open Thread: 24 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Rodrygo’s contract to be extended.

So, the two Brazilian wingers will have their contract extended and wages improved considerably. It seems the contract of Vinicius and Rodrygo will be extended until 2027. Vinicius wanted to extended until 2026, but Perez wanted 2027 and the player accepted. Regarding Rodrygo, Real wanted to extend until 2028, but the player thinks until 2027, like Vini, is good enough.

Rodrygo’s plan is to annouce his extension after Vinicius.

| Details about Rodrygo's extension:



• Wage increase from €4m to €7m net.

• Clauses for scoring and winning the B'dor to increase his wage €8m.

• €1 billion release clause.



@abc_es #rmalive

La Liga schedule released

Note: The match against Real Sociedad in January is at home, not away.

BMW.

Real Madrid ends 19 year partnership with Audi, and has reached an agreement with BMW. Details are yet to be disclosed but club continues to increase it's revenues streams, which will multiply exponentially with the new stadium as well. @marca #rmalive

The official announcement will come on Monday.

Will Asensio leave?

Asensio clear has clearly gone down in Carlo’s selecting order in the final part of the season. Let’s remember - he started both games vs PSG. But after that he didn’t start in any of UCL games and Carlo only sub him in the 2nd leg vs City.

Giving credit where is due, I think he had a good season domestically. He was starter in several La Liga games and also scored important goals. I had the impression that Carlo trusted him. But, for me, it is clear that Valverde contributes much more defensively in these important games, can help more with the build up and also with his runs behinds defensive lines. And, if Carlo wants - to quote Kiyan - “chaos ball” in the second-half, I think Rodrygo certainly fits much more than Asensio.

Marco Asensio update by @MarioCortegana on @4amigospodcast:



• Real Madrid DON’T count on him.

• Club looking for a way to sell him.

• WON’T offer new improved contract.

• Asensio knows he’ll not be a starter.

Mario's opinion: 'Very sure of him leaving.' #rmalive

The rumour is that Real might sign some player for the attack if Asensio leaves and the latest rumour is Dybala. The question is - Is Dybala the right target?