Kenti Robles Makes Mexico’s Squad For The Concacaf Women’s Championship

While most Real Madrid players will be participating in the EUROs this summer, Kenti Robles will captain Mexico in the Concacaf Women’s Championship.

These 23 players will begin our path to qualifying for the @FIFAWWC and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/85ozqxnH9d — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 23, 2022

Mexico will play Jamaica on July 4th, Haiti on July 7th, and the USWNT on July 11th. The teams with the best records will move to a knockout stage, which consists of a one-legged semi-final on July 14th and a match for 3rd place and a final on July 18th.

The US are the clear favorites and there are also Olympic Champions Canada to contend with, but Mexico will harbor hopes of going far. They are undefeated in their last eight games and managed to pick up one victory and a draw vs. Canada in a friendly series.

The last time Mexico lost was vs. the US in July 2021.

Kenti will be crucial to her side’s chances of success, although Mexico possess plenty of quality further up the pitch, such as with María Sánchez and Katty Martínez.