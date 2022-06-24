Odriozola will stay in Real Madrid next season -report

Real Madrid will keep Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola this summer, according to a report published today on MARCA. Odriozola made the best out of his loan deal with Fiorentina and Madrid decided to keep him around competing with Lucas Vazquez for the spot as Carvajal’s backup, per that same report.

Odriozola still struggled defensively, but he improved some of his offensive production and could be an interesting option for Carlo Ancelotti if the Italian manager decides to deploy three center-backs during the course of the season.

His deal with Real Madrid expires in 2024 and nobody should expect Odriozola to be anything more than a backup player, but this is a role Ancelotti could need down the road and this time the Italian coach will have a pure right-back to compete with Vazquez for that spot.

Odriozola will be there when Real Madrid kick their pre-season off on July 8th.