Real Madrid Femenino draw Strum Graz in Round 1 of UWCL Qualifiers

Real Madrid Femenino will face SK Strum Graz in the first qualifying round of UEFA Women’s Champions League this season. They currently sit 2nd in the ÖFB-Frauenliga, the top flight women’s football league in Austria, behind St. Pölten.

Strum Graz have finished runners-up in the league thrice before in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19. As far as their history in the Women’s Champions League is concerned, they qualified for the Round of 32 in the 2016-17 season, being knocked out by FC Zürich Frauen.

The games will be played in the form of one-venue mini-tournament single legged knockouts, with the first match (semi-final) taking place on 18th August. If Las Blancas win the game against the Austrian side, they will potentially set up a rematch against Manchester City Women in the final on 21st August, given they win their game. The English side will be facing Tomiris Turan of Kazakhstan, who are also in the same group.

Real Madrid will have to go through a second round of qualification in order to make it to the group stages of the UWCL, if they manage to get past this.