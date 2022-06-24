BMW will replace Audi as one of Real Madrid’s main sponsors — report

Audi AG has been one of Real Madrid’s main sponsors for 19 years — dating all the way back to 2003. On Jun 30th, their current contract with Real ends, and the German car company has decided not to renew for a 20th year.

But what one German luxury car company can do, another German luxury car company can do. According to a report in Marca, BMW has swooped in to replace Audi as one of Real Madrid’s main sponsors. The report states that Real Madrid will announce the new partnership next week.

If BMW’s sponsorship will be similar to Audi’s, then BMW will send the players individual cars, have their name on the face of some pre-season tournaments, and have their logo plastered in Valdebebas. BMW, which is based in Bavaria, will also be a prominent brand in Real Madrid’s new stadium, and that’s perhaps what Audi misses out most on.