Reinier Jesus’ Father Speaks on Benfica Interest

Reinier Jesus is attracting interest not only in Spain, but abroad. Last week reports in Italy suggested Jose Mourinho was interested in the player. This week, Benfica, the powerhouse Portuguese club based in Lisbon, is reported to be interested in securing a loan deal for the Brazilian playmaker, according to Lisbon based Record as well as UOL Esporte, a Brazilian outlet. The interest was confirmed when Reinier Jesus’ father publicly spoke about a potential deal:

“My son is is very excited and enthusiastic, when a club the size of Benfica wants you, it is impossible to be happy,” he told Record.

Benfica have previously shown interest in Reinier, when Jorge Jesus was manager. Jorge Jesus was the manager at Flamengo when Reinier made his breakthrough in professional football. It seems Benfica have retained their interest despite the arrival of new coach, Nélson Veríssimo. Under Nélson Veríssimo, Benfica have predominantly played a 4-4-2 with a double pivot in midfield. This system would suit Reinier’s style of play and give him an option to be a withdrawn forward.

Despite the interest from three clubs: Roma, Benfica, and Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Valladolid — no club has made an official offer yet. It is understood that Real Madrid are looking strictly to provide a dry one year loan and would be willing to pay part of Reinier’s €3 million salary. According to AS, the player prefers to stay in Spain and is leaning towards a move to Real Valladolid.