Real Madrid Linked with 18-Year-Old Brazilian Striker Matheus Nascimento—Report

Plastered on the cover of Diario AS this morning was 18-year-old Brazilian striker, Matheus Nascimento, who is being linked heavily with a future move to Real Madrid.

Ya está aquí la portada de AS del viernes, 24 de junio

Matheus, un 9 para el futuro pic.twitter.com/D35t3teT99 — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 23, 2022

The front cover headline reads, “Matheus: A “9” for the future”. The young striker has made his way on to the radar of Juni Calafat, Madrid’s lead scout and the same man that secured deals for Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, Reinier and Militao. If signed this year, the player would join and follow the footsteps of his compatriots Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Reinier by playing with Real Madrid Castilla and gradually forming as part of the first team.

The player turned 18-years-old last March and has featured primarily off the bench for Botofago in the Brasiliero Serie A. It is his matches in the regional league. the Campeonato Carioca, at the start of the year that drew attention from many of Europe’s top clubs. He started 9 games in that competition, scoring 5 goals and registering 1 assist. His goals came against some of the weaker sides in the region, but nonetheless impressed scouts watching.

On the international front, Nascimento has been called up to the Brazil u20 squad in November and featured as a substitute in all three matches. He managed the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute vs Colombia’s U19 squad. Transfermrkt currently values the player around €7-8 million with only a year remaining on his current deal with Botofago. Juni Calafat and Real Madrid may feel the risk is worth the gamble given the market opportunity for another young prospect out of Brazil.