Fenerbahçe interested in Mariano Diaz -report

Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz has drawn interest from Fenerbahçe, according to a report published this Friday on AS. Other teams like Getafe could also try to sign Mariano away from Real Madrid, with Los Blancos willing to consider every offer they get for the striker, per that same report.

Madrid have been trying to get Mariano’s contract off their books for the last few years, but the striker ended up staying. This time, it looks like Mariano’s days as a Real Madrid player are numbered as long as he’s willing to leave and play more minutes elsewhere.

In that context, Los Blancos will also try to get rid of Luka Jovic, so Borja Mayoral would stay in Madrid as Karim Benzema’s backup this upcoming season. Furthermore, coach Carlo Ancelotti could deploy a false nine like Hazard or Rodrygo when needed, so it makes sense for Real Madrid to try to sell both Jovic and Mariano.