Higuain: “Real Madrid is the best team in history. Arriving at 19, playing until I was 26, was the zenith”

Former Real Madrid striker, Gonzalo Higuain, gave a lengthy interview to Argentinian outlet TyC Sports. The interview discussed a wide range of topics but included questions on Real Madrid. The Inter Miami forward waxed lyrical on his former club. Gonzalo Higuain may have left abruptly, and may have felt undervalued by the club at the time, but now, as the years have past, it appears he recognizes the value of his time while at the biggest club in the world:

Higuain’s history with Madrid

“Real Madrid is the best team in history. They have 14 Champions League titles, it is the pinnacle for any player. Arriving at the age of 19, and playing until I was 26, was touching the sky with both my hands. There is nothing bigger than Madrid.”

On competing with Cristiano and what makes Madrid great

“The first year that Cristiano arrived, I scored 27 goals and he scored 26. I went on vacation and saw that they [Madrid] signed Benzema and Kaká. I called the club and told them that if I were to come back, what do I have to do? But that is Madrid, they constantly bring the best players and you have to always be competing”

“It’s what makes Madrid the best club in history, you have to be competing against the best in the world.”

Karim Benzema

“I’ve known Benzema since I was 19 years old, we competed for the position but we always get along well, we have a good relationship. It doesn’t surprise me that he is the best striker in the world. Golden Ball? He deserves it.”

Winning Florentino over, despite being a Calderon signing

“Calderón brought me and Florentino gradually took out all the players that Calderón brought. He also wanted to take me out, but I scored 25-30 goals. Then Florentino renewed me and I became a Florentino player. From then on, I stayed. I made it difficult for the club”