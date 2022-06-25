 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Al-Khelaifi keeps talking, Tebas chimes in on Barca again, and a lot of La Liga

Kiyan and Diego discuss all the latest and most interesting talking points in Spanish football 

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi - Press Conference Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • What it’s like being a parent of two young kids
  • Barcelona’s financial situation
  • Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern Munich updates
  • How likely will it be Lewa will play for Barca next season
  • What happens with Ousmane Dembele?
  • Why we should eliminated agent fees
  • Looking back on our prediction on how Neymar will age and how correct we were (unfortunately)
  • Barca’s ‘financial levers’
  • Luis Campos at Celta Vigo
  • The criminal that is Nasser Al-Khelaifi
  • Diego’s incredible intros
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a raw bonus version every week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...