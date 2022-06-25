Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Al-Khelaifi keeps talking, Tebas chimes in on Barca again, and a lot of La Liga

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

What it’s like being a parent of two young kids

Barcelona’s financial situation

Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern Munich updates

How likely will it be Lewa will play for Barca next season

What happens with Ousmane Dembele?

Why we should eliminated agent fees

Looking back on our prediction on how Neymar will age and how correct we were (unfortunately)

Barca’s ‘financial levers’

Luis Campos at Celta Vigo

The criminal that is Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Diego’s incredible intros

And more.

