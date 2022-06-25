Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Al-Khelaifi keeps talking, Tebas chimes in on Barca again, and a lot of La Liga

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What it’s like being a parent of two young kids
- Barcelona’s financial situation
- Robert Lewandowski vs Bayern Munich updates
- How likely will it be Lewa will play for Barca next season
- What happens with Ousmane Dembele?
- Why we should eliminated agent fees
- Looking back on our prediction on how Neymar will age and how correct we were (unfortunately)
- Barca’s ‘financial levers’
- Luis Campos at Celta Vigo
- The criminal that is Nasser Al-Khelaifi
- Diego’s incredible intros
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
