Drawing Board: Rüdiger looks at himself in the mirror

Welcome to our drawing board. A few times per month, our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s this week’s drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

This week, Finn draws his first piece in years. His comeback was inspired by Real Madrid’s new signing, Antonio Rudiger, and naturally, his idol Pepe:

Those of you who were around in 2018 and prior, you know how popular Finn was at Managing Madrid. Please welcome him back and show him some love. Finn produced art work for the site that was clever, artistic, and original. We are absolutely thrilled to have his artwork back on the website for you to enjoy!