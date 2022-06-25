Open Thread: 25 June 2022

Audi’s farewell video.
Este es el vídeo de despedida de @audispain tras 18 años trabajando junto al Real Madrid
Vini and Valverde
Currently, Vini is the most valuable player in La Liga (€100m - 5 times more than his 2018 value). The player in the 2nd position is Pedri. The 3rd comes Valverde (€70m), the player whose valuation increased the most this year.
Congratulations to Carvajal
The right back just got married yesterday to Daphne Cañizares
Dani Carvajal got married today to Daphne Cañizares.
Several players (at least Courtouis, Nacho, Vallejo, Vazquez, Asensio, Valverde) were present in their wedding.
Valverde with his wife Mina and Asensio with his fiancé Sandra at Dani Carvajal's wedding.
Is he the #12?
Even if Odriozola stays for next season, it’s too early to tell. Ceballos and Asensio might leave and, if so, another signing might happen.
Álvaro Odriozola will be a Real Madrid player next season. The player returns with the desire to be an important player.
