Open Thread: 25 June 2022

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Audi’s farewell video.

Vini and Valverde

Currently, Vini is the most valuable player in La Liga (€100m - 5 times more than his 2018 value). The player in the 2nd position is Pedri. The 3rd comes Valverde (€70m), the player whose valuation increased the most this year.

Congratulations to Carvajal

The right back just got married yesterday to Daphne Cañizares

Several players (at least Courtouis, Nacho, Vallejo, Vazquez, Asensio, Valverde) were present in their wedding.

Is he the #12?

Even if Odriozola stays for next season, it’s too early to tell. Ceballos and Asensio might leave and, if so, another signing might happen.

