Asensio and Ceballos likely to leave Real Madrid this summer -report

Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos are on their way out of Real Madrid and will likely play elsewhere during the 2022-2023 season, according to a report from MARCA. Both players would like to play meaningful minutes this upcoming season and are aware of the fact that it won’t be easy for them to do so in the Spanish capital, so they will try to find new clubs to increase their chances of featuring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In this context, Real Madrid will not keep them against their will, knowing that their contract expires in 2023 and that they could leave for free a year from now. Los Blancos will sell the two players this summer as long as they receive a solid offer.

Madrid expect to receive an offer in the €10 million range for Ceballos, while they believe clubs like Milan or Arsenal could offer around €30 million for Marco Asensio.