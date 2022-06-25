Mariano has communicated to Real Madrid that he’d like to leave — report

Four years after Cristiano Ronaldo left and Mariano Diaz was signed — and even given the #7 shirt — the reunion between Mariano and Real Madrid will likely come to an end.

It has been no secret that Mariano had wanted to stay and fight for his place until now, despite not featuring much through a combination of injuries as well as the indispensable form of Karim Benzma. But according to a report in Marca today, Mariano has finally communicated to the club that he’s willing to leave if the right club comes along.

Mariano did have offers last year, but didn’t take them. This year, if there are clubs interested, he may depart.

Will those teams wanting Mariano be in La Liga? In 2018, Sevilla wanted to purchase the striker from Lyon, but Real Madrid intervened and brought him to the Spanish capital instead as they had a first right of refusal on him. That decision probably wasn’t the best for all parties involved.