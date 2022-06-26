Open Thread: 26 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Bale’s new club!

Bale has signed one year deal with Los Angeles FC, with an option to renew it to further 18 months.

Updates on possible departures.

Jovic to Fiorentina on loan and Reinier to Benfica also on loan (without purchase option) are very closed to be completed.

Regarding Kubo, Real Sociedad wants him on a permanent deal. They think he needs this change of scenario after four loans.

Mariano has informed the club he wants to leave, if he receives an offer that satisfies him.

Asensio: there is an interest from Milan. They can only pay up to €30m, but Real want about €40m. The salary offer isn’t also what Marco wants. Apparentely, he has offers from English clubs of €6m salary per season, but Milan is offering €4.5m.

Let’s remember!!

I know we had plenty of other incredible moments in UCL games, but for me the third goal vs PSG was the one I celebrated the most.