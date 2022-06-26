Kenti Robles Plays 72 Minutes In Mexico’s 5-1 Win Over Peru

Mexico won their first of two friendlies vs. Peru by a scoreline of 5-1. This will serve as La Tri’s preparation for the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which begins in July and runs parallel to the EUROs.

Grid View Mexico’s XI

Peru’s XI

Mexico played the game as the proactive force, but Peru were able to hold out well and fire back some punches for awhile.

In the 30th minute, Stephany Mayor notched the opener. Then, Peru responded with a pearler just before halftime.

¡¡¡Ojo aquí al golazo de Perú!!! Se empata el encuentro



1 1 #TuCanchaLaEligesTú I #HechoDeLosMexicanos



Mexico brought the pain immediately after the break; María Sánchez scored within a minute and Carolina Jaramillo converted from a direct free-kick.

Jaramillo kept going and put the game away near the hour mark, showing off some nice footwork to burst past the defense and leave the keeper in the dust.

Maricarmen Reyes made it five and closed the show in the 81st minute.

There could’ve been more goals, but Diana Ordóñez missed a penalty 8 minutes earlier.

Kenti had a solid if unspectacular night, keeping the width and allowing others to shine, as is typical of her national team role. She picked up a yellow card in the first half and was subbed off in the 72nd for Alexia Delgado.

Mexico will face Peru again on June 28 — this time, away from home.