Manchester City CEO: “Real Madrid deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, City and Liverpool”

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano, who was Barcelona’s financial Vice President during Pep Guardiola’s tenure as Barça’s coach, shared his thoughts and feelings about Real Madrid’s 2021-2022 Champions League title.

“People are now talling about Real Madrid’s success in the Champions League and I think it’s fair to say that there was a bit of luck involved. You could say they deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool,” said Soriano.

Soriano then went on and tried to explain why Manchester City have failed to conquer a Champions League while being one of the favorites to win it ever since Guardiola became their coach.

“People don’t remember that Madrid had a fantastic team back in the 80s and they couldn’t win the Champions League. The Champions League is not at the core of our goals because luck plays a part, there are a few games where you can be knocked out if it doesn’t go your way, like in our Semifinals. Whoever wins the league is the best club, and that’s our bread and butter and what we do for a living,” he added.

Will Soriano and the ones in charge of Manchester City stay in the club if they keep failing at the European stage with one of the best clubs in world football? How long until Manchester City’s owners run out of patience?