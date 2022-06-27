Managing Madrid Podcast: Isco Tribute Episode

AUDIO:

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Isco’s talent

What if he was in a different era?

What was the issue with his attitude?

His peak season(s)

His direct link with Gareth Bale

Sur experiences watching him live

Santiago Solari vs Isco

Isco’s need for continuity

The myth that he was ‘lazy and slow’

Isco vs Guti

Where does he rank?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)