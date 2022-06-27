 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Multiple Choice Q&A Day - Open Thread: 27 June 2022

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Aurelien Tchouameni Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

What comes next after you win a double?

In the beautiful football vs trophies debate, I’ve always maintained that Real Madrid seems to favor the following hierarchy:

  • Trophies with attractive football
  • Trophies with not as much attractive football
  • Zero silverware but team plays attractive football
  • Zero silverware and not much attractive football

Now I think we’re squarely in the second bucket and should start to aim for the first. We are always a forward thinking club, no time for nostalgia. In my estimation our football needs to improve and the Bernabeu expects it as well. It is a theatre at the end of the day. I’d like to see more one-touch fast paced football that Los Blancos teams of yore were known for. But first how many even agree with my assessment?

1 - Answer in the poll below

Poll

Does our football need to improve?

view results
  • 19%
    What are you talking about. Our football is fine. No change needed.
    (18 votes)
  • 80%
    Yes 100%. While I’m happy with the trophies I’d like to see better football on display.
    (76 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

For those than answered ‘Yes’:

Poll question 2

Poll

How do we play better football?

view results
  • 36%
    Different personnel in the starting 11
    (30 votes)
  • 61%
    Different tactics and formation
    (51 votes)
  • 2%
    Different Coach (Still including this option even though its too late for that this season)
    (2 votes)
83 votes total Vote Now

For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:

Poll

Who do you want on the right wing?

view results
  • 49%
    Rodrygo
    (45 votes)
  • 5%
    Fede
    (5 votes)
  • 21%
    New signing (Name them)
    (20 votes)
  • 8%
    No need of a right winger. Change the formation
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    Asensio
    (2 votes)
  • 12%
    Hazard
    (11 votes)
91 votes total Vote Now

For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:

Poll

Which of KCM would you drop?

view results
  • 43%
    Kroos
    (36 votes)
  • 18%
    Casemiro
    (15 votes)
  • 7%
    Modric
    (6 votes)
  • 26%
    Two of them (Which two)
    (22 votes)
  • 3%
    All three
    (3 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now

For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:

Poll

Which of these young guns would you insert into the midfield starting lineup immediately?

view results
  • 19%
    Fede from right wing
    (17 votes)
  • 31%
    Tchouameni
    (27 votes)
  • 17%
    Camavinga
    (15 votes)
  • 24%
    More than one player (Name them)
    (21 votes)
  • 8%
    None of the above. KCM works for me.
    (7 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:

Poll

Who you do want at LB?

view results
  • 25%
    Mendy
    (22 votes)
  • 65%
    Alaba
    (56 votes)
  • 8%
    Miguel Gutierrez or Fran Garcia
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    New signing (Name them)
    (0 votes)
85 votes total Vote Now

For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:

Poll

Which CB pairing would you like for next season?

view results
  • 4%
    Alaba - Militao
    (4 votes)
  • 82%
    Rudiger - Militao
    (69 votes)
  • 13%
    Rudiger - Alaba
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (Name them)
    (0 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

And We’ve run out of room. To Be Continued

