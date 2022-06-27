Multiple Choice Q&A Day - Open Thread: 27 June 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.
What comes next after you win a double?
In the beautiful football vs trophies debate, I’ve always maintained that Real Madrid seems to favor the following hierarchy:
- Trophies with attractive football
- Trophies with not as much attractive football
- Zero silverware but team plays attractive football
- Zero silverware and not much attractive football
Now I think we’re squarely in the second bucket and should start to aim for the first. We are always a forward thinking club, no time for nostalgia. In my estimation our football needs to improve and the Bernabeu expects it as well. It is a theatre at the end of the day. I’d like to see more one-touch fast paced football that Los Blancos teams of yore were known for. But first how many even agree with my assessment?
1 - Answer in the poll below
Poll
Does our football need to improve?
-
19%
What are you talking about. Our football is fine. No change needed.
-
80%
Yes 100%. While I’m happy with the trophies I’d like to see better football on display.
For those than answered ‘Yes’:
Poll question 2
Poll
How do we play better football?
-
36%
Different personnel in the starting 11
-
61%
Different tactics and formation
-
2%
Different Coach (Still including this option even though its too late for that this season)
For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:
Poll
Who do you want on the right wing?
-
49%
Rodrygo
-
5%
Fede
-
21%
New signing (Name them)
-
8%
No need of a right winger. Change the formation
-
2%
Asensio
-
12%
Hazard
For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:
Poll
Which of KCM would you drop?
-
43%
Kroos
-
18%
Casemiro
-
7%
Modric
-
26%
Two of them (Which two)
-
3%
All three
For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:
Poll
Which of these young guns would you insert into the midfield starting lineup immediately?
-
19%
Fede from right wing
-
31%
Tchouameni
-
17%
Camavinga
-
24%
More than one player (Name them)
-
8%
None of the above. KCM works for me.
For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:
Poll
Who you do want at LB?
-
25%
Mendy
-
65%
Alaba
-
8%
Miguel Gutierrez or Fran Garcia
-
0%
New signing (Name them)
For those that chose Option 1 in Poll question 2:
Poll
Which CB pairing would you like for next season?
-
4%
Alaba - Militao
-
82%
Rudiger - Militao
-
13%
Rudiger - Alaba
-
0%
Other (Name them)
And We’ve run out of room. To Be Continued
