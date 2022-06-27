5 Madridistas make Spain’s final squad for EURO 2022

Jorge Vilda announced his final squad for the Euros this afternoon. The preliminary squad included 7 Madridistas, with Zornoza called up to the camp in place of the injured Jenni Hermoso.

GK: Sandra Paños, Lola Gallardo, Misa Rodríguez

DEF: Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Leila Ouahabi, Andrea Pereira, Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Sheila García

MID: Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Laia Alexandri

FWD: Lucía García, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Athenea del Castillo, Claudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey

Of the 7 Madridistas that made the preliminary squad, only Misa, Ivana, Olga, Esther and Athenea managed to make the final cut. Teresa and Claudia Zornoza were dropped. Fans were visibly unhappy by the exclusion of the La Real pair of Nerea and Amaiur, both of whom enjoyed a fantastic domestic season. The latter’s selection look set in stone following the injury to Barcelona forward Jenni Hermoso.

Spain have a final friendly against Italy on 1st of July before their opener against Finland on 8th of July.