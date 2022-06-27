AC Milan leading the race to sign Asensio away from Real Madrid -report

AC Milan are very interested in the signing of Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, so much that right now they are looking like the most likely destination for the winger, according to a report published this Sunday on La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Asensio featured on La Gazzetta’s front page under the following headline: “Asensio, a present for [Milan football director] Maldini.”

However, it looks like funding this signing could be a problem for the Italian club, as Real Madrid want at least €40 million to let Asensio go while Milan can only offer €30 million. Furthermore, the rossoneri can only offer Asensio around €4 million/year and they believe the attacker could have better offers from clubs in the Premier League like Arsenal or Liverpool, who have also shown interest according to that same report.

Either way, it definitely looks like Asensio is going to leave Real Madrid this summer, as he wants to play relevant minutes in order to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The club doesn’t want him to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023, so Asensio seems to be on his way out.