Casillas: “Rüdiger seems very important to me in order to maintain a solid line at the back”

Today in Madrid, Legends, the company who will be working with Real Madrid to bring events at the new Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, had an official presentation held in the city that brought various figures in the city together.

One of those was a a legend himself, Iker Casillas. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper was asked to give his thoughts on Real Madrid’s past season, as well as their new signings.

“I think they are very good reinforcements,” Casillas said when asked about the Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rüdiger signings. “Rüdiger’s seems very important to me in order to maintain a solid line at the back so that the team can consolidate.

“Everything is still very recent, with the conquest of the two titles, to think about next season.”

Casillas was also asked whether or not the club should sign more players, including a back-up to Karim Benzema.

“The squad was well trained last year. It’s not that you need to demand much more,” he said. “We have to value what has been done this past season.”