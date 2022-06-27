Getafe and Rayo interested in Peter Federico -report

Getafe and Rayo Vallecano have shown interest in Real Madrid Castilla winger Peter Federico, who is one of the most talented players in the club’s academy. A report from AS published this Monday suggests that both Getafe and Rayo would like to sign the player but Madrid are not considering a loan deal for Peter right now, per that same report.

Real Madrid would only let Peter Federico leave the club for a “quality offer,” although they would consider a lower fee if they were to keep 50% of his rights.

That’s unlikely to happen, though, so Peter Federico will probably keep developing under Raul Gonzalez’s wing in Castilla. He could also travel with the first team in the upcoming pre-season stage, as Ancelotti will likely need some depth on the wings.

Federico will turn 20 years old this July, so he could benefit from getting quality minutes in elite football instead of playing in Castilla. Ultimately, Madrid should probably consider a loan deal so that he keeps improving as a player.