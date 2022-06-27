Lewandowski’s ex-agent says the striker wants to go to Barca to prove that he’s better than Benzema

Bayern Munich superstar striker Robert Lewandowski has been trying to push his way to Barcelona all summer, and while that has nothing to do with Real Madrid, the Polish player’s former agent, Cezary Kucharski, insists that on some level, it actually does.

Kucharski has been vocal about Lewandowski’s intent in the past year so despite no longer working with the striker, and it should be noted that he may have other motives than simply telling the truth.

Today, to Spanish media Cadena Ser, Kucharski explained a bit more Lewandowski’s reasoning for wanting to go to Barcelona.

“He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, which is another reason he wants to go to Barça”, Kucharski said. “Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barça are at the same level.

“Barça and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing. I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, I see it possible.”