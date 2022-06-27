Venue announced for our podcast in San Francisco

The largest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to San Francisco
The largest Real Madrid Podcast in the world, the Managing Madrid Podcast, will be in San Francisco along with the Real Madrid team for their match vs Club America happening in July.
We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 25th at 7pm at the Intercontinental San Francisco. Please book ASAP. Early bird tickets are on now, but prices go up July 1st, and then against after July 15th
Mon, July 25, 2022
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT
Intercontinental San Francisco
888 Howard Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
United States
We are also doing a podcast in Las Vegas the day before (June 24th), which is the day after Real Madrid play against Barcelona in a pre-season Clasico. The link to book your spot to our Vegas podcast can be found here.
