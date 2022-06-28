Raul turned down multiple offers from other clubs to stay at Castilla — report

More Raul Gonzalez content for you, ironically — possibly intentionally? — all on the day of his 45th birthday.

A report in Marca today states that Real Madrid legend and current Castilla manager Raul turned down multiple offers from various outside clubs in order to continue steering the ship in the youth system. The offers came from Leeds United, Schalke 04, as well as a few unnamed clubs in La Liga.

The report claims that Raul opted to stay at Castilla for two main reasons: 1) He didn’t see an offer from a club that he deemed would be the right fit and / or the next logical stepping stone; and 2) The Spaniard feels very comfortable with his role at Castilla.

To elaborate more on the second point, Raul is in full control on the decisions of the squad, loves the environment, and has constant open and respectful communication with Carlo Ancelotti. Marca claims that the openness between Castilla and the A-team did not exist when Zinedine Zidane was the head coach.

Raul will now be entering his third season as coach as Castilla, and one way or another, will probably land a head-coaching gig with the senior side at some point in his career.