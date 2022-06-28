Part 2 - Multiple Choice Q&A Day - Open Thread: 28 June 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Observations From Yesterday’s Poll:

Almost 80% of the MM community would like to see better football on display to go along with our trophies.

Rodrygo seems to be the clear favorite to be handed a shot at making the right wing his own.

Regarding KCM, Kroos appear to be the majority’s choice to make way for younger blood. Therefore most poll answers will leave him out.

A backline of Alaba, Rudiger, Militao and Carva seems to be the community’s choice with Mendy being the surprise exclusion.

Continuing the discussion.....

Yesterday we had a poll question that asked ‘how do we play better football’. The majority seemed to favour different tactics and formations to go along with infusing new players. Before you make your choices there are a few questions to ponder

If you want Rodrygo to start what formation would he thrive in?

If you would like better pressing or a fast counter attack or both, which players would most be suited to that?

Which system would most expose us defensively?

I’ve seen more than a few people refer back to Carlo’s Madrid team of the 13-14 and 14-15 seasons and the wonderful football they played. Back then Caro had a midfield of Xabi Alonso, Di Maria and Modric with the BBC up front. Both those seasons the team scored more goals than anyone else in La liga but gave up 38 goals each time. The ideal scenario would be to see something similar but with better defence. But do we have the right personnel to accomplish that?

So put your Carlo hats on and lets begin:

Poll What sort of formation would you favor Stick with the 4-3-3

4-4-2

4-2-3-1

Poll What sort of tactic would you like to see Ancelotti employ? High Press

Tiki Taka

Counter Attack

Low Block

Two or more of the above tactics used together (Explain in the comments)

Poll If we were to change tactics and formations is the destroyer position necessary? Yes (Explain in the comments)

No (Explain in the comments)

Poll Depending on which tactic you selected, what 3 man midfield would you choose? The tactic I chose would require a double pivot or a 4 man midfield (Explain in the comments)

Casemiro Modric Fede

Casemiro Modric Camavinga

Tchouameni Fede Modric

Tchouameni Fede Camavinga

Casemiro Tchouameni Modric

Camavinga Fede Modric

Casemiro Fede Tchouameni

Final question: