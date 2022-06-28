Fenerbahce improve their offer to Mariano to €5 million/year -report

Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz is close to signing for Fenerbahce as the Turkish side have improved their offer to the striker, according to a report published on AS. First, Fenerbahce offered the striker a €4 million/year contract, with Mariano’s agent David Aranda replying that they wanted €5 million/year instead. Fenerbahce delivered and now it looks like Mariano will be joining the Turkish side this summer.

Getafe are also interested in the attacker but won’t be able to come anywhere close to what Fenerbahce offered him, so it’s now up to Mariano to make a decision and choose where to play next.

Real Madrid have opened the door for Mariano Diaz and a transfer fee will not be an issue, given that the main priority for Los Blancos is to get his contract off their books. It finally looks like this summer Madrid will get their wish.