Real Madrid close to signing Atletico prodigy Jesus Fortea from their youth team — report

Real Madrid have their eye on at least two promising players in Atletico Madrid’s youth academy, according to a report in Marca today. One of those players, Nacho Aalameda, Atletico Madrid is confident on keeping. But the other, and more promising player, Jesus Fortea, is almost sealed.

The club have already met with Fortea’s entourage and some minor details are left, including negotiations with Atletico Madrid, who are angry about losing a player of Fortea’s calibre that they’ve developed until now — to Real Madrid, no less. Fortea, 15, has already communicated that he will not continue at Atletico.

Fortea is a right-back, and would clearly be a long-term development opportunity. He is attack-minded, though, we’d clearly be lying if we said we knew anything else about him, as no one on this site takes much time to scout the players in Atletico Madrid’s youth system. Once the deal materializes, we’ll be sure to provide more analysis on him.