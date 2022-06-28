Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Futures of Neymar and Cristiano; Frenkie in limbo

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Neymar situation
- Should teams take a gamble on him?
- The Frenkie de Jong situation
- The difference between Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane
- What if Barca lose both Frenkie and Robert Lewandowski?
- Pablo Torre
- Roma pulling out of the Gamper trophy
- Where should Cristiano Ronaldo go?
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
