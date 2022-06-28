 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Futures of Neymar and Cristiano; Frenkie in limbo

Also, a fresh freestyle intro as Kiyan and Diego discuss the latest transfer news

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Neymar situation
  • Should teams take a gamble on him?
  • The Frenkie de Jong situation
  • The difference between Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane
  • What if Barca lose both Frenkie and Robert Lewandowski?
  • Pablo Torre
  • Roma pulling out of the Gamper trophy
  • Where should Cristiano Ronaldo go?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...