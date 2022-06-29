Open Thread: 29 June 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Just one month ago.

Oh how sweet it still is.

Asensio price set at 50 Million Euros.

Well one thing is for sure. Real Madrid don’t want to lose Asensio for cheap. With Milan, Liverpool, United and now Arsenal interested the club are confident an offer can be reached. Jorge Mendez seems to be shopping his client around Europe but also this annoying rumor seems to be making the rounds.

| Jorge Mendes wants Asensio to continue until the end of his contract so he can collect a signing bonus from his next club. @TomsGonzlezMar2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 28, 2022

| Marco Asensio is asking for a salary of €6M per year, a figure Real Madrid will NEVER agree to. @TomsGonzlezMar2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 28, 2022

Jovic close to Fiorentina.

GOAL Italia reports that an agreement has been found between Real Madrid and Fiorentina on a one year loan. This will be a dry loan with Madrid paying half of Jovic’s salary. There is also no purchase option at the end of the loan. This is probably the best outcome for all parties and one can hope that Jovic gets adequate playing time to increase his market value on any future sale.

Fiorentina are one step away from signing Luka Jović. The agreement is now close with Real Madrid on loan until June 2023 with salary shared. #transfers



Fiorentina are confident to complete the deal soon to schedule medicals in the next days. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/ltknWwjwQP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

ICYMI: Raul turned down multiple offers from other clubs to stay at Castilla.

The coach feels his work at Castilla is not done. Read this full report here.