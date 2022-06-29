 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: 29 June 2022

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Spain v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2 Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Just one month ago.

Oh how sweet it still is.

Asensio price set at 50 Million Euros.

Well one thing is for sure. Real Madrid don’t want to lose Asensio for cheap. With Milan, Liverpool, United and now Arsenal interested the club are confident an offer can be reached. Jorge Mendez seems to be shopping his client around Europe but also this annoying rumor seems to be making the rounds.

Jovic close to Fiorentina.

GOAL Italia reports that an agreement has been found between Real Madrid and Fiorentina on a one year loan. This will be a dry loan with Madrid paying half of Jovic’s salary. There is also no purchase option at the end of the loan. This is probably the best outcome for all parties and one can hope that Jovic gets adequate playing time to increase his market value on any future sale.

ICYMI: Raul turned down multiple offers from other clubs to stay at Castilla.

The coach feels his work at Castilla is not done. Read this full report here.

